Timberwolves and Bally Sports North Announce 2021-22 Telecast Schedule

Minneapolis/St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves, in partnership with Bally Sports North, today announced their television broadcast schedule for the 2021-22 regular season. For the sixth consecutive year, all regular season games will be televised on regional or national television. The network’s broadcast schedule includes 81 regular season games.

Bally Sports North’s regular season coverage tips off on Wednesday, Oct. 20 for the season opener at Target Center against Houston.

Nationally recognized broadcast partners Dave Benz and Jim Petersen return for their 10th consecutive year of calling Timberwolves basketball together. Wolves broadcasts will also feature reporting from Katie Storm and Lea B. Olsen. Marney Gellner will host “Wolves Live” before and after every regular-season game featuring analysis from current Minnesota Lynx assistant coach and five-time WNBA champion Rebekkah Brunson, Kevin Lynch and Quincy Lewis.

The Wolves+ podcast will return this season and will also air on Bally Sports North. Wolves+ features entertaining discussion with players and how they spend their time off the court, as well as front office executives.

The Timberwolves will be featured on four nationally televised games this season: One on TNT (Jan. 27 at Golden State) and three on NBA TV (Jan. 9 at Houston, Jan. 18 at New York, Mar. 11 at Orlando).

Wolves programming will air on Bally Sports North and stream live on the Bally Sports app, and on ballysports.com, when a consumer authenticates through their pay-TV service. The Bally Sports app is available on mobile and tablet devices, including iOS and Android, as well as connected devices including Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku Players and Roku TV, Samsung and LG platforms and Xbox One. Fans can also download the app for free from the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Amazon App Store, Roku App Store, XBOX One App Store and Windows App Store.

The full television broadcast schedule is available for download here.