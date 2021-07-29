Unstoppable Rubio Leads Spain Past Argentina

In a rematch of the 2019 FIBA World Cup Final, it was that tournament's Most Valuable Player that once again propelled his team to victory: Spain's Ricky Rubio.

The Minnesota Timberwolves guard poured in 26 points, connecting on 5-of-6 from three-point range to lift the Spanish National Team to an 81-71 victory over Argentina Thursday morning in Tokyo. The Spanish point guard also grabbed five rebounds and four assists in 25 minutes of work.

BOX SCORE

The victory moves Spain to 2-0 in Group C play. La Roja rounds out group play on Monday versus Slovenia at 3:40AM Central.

For the Argentines, Wolves prospect Leandro Bolmaro scored two points in seven minutes of play.

Argentina closes group play versus host nation Japan on Sunday evening at 11:40PM Central.