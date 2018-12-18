Tyus Jones Had His Best Game Of The Season Against The Kings

Tyus Jones had himself a game on Monday night in the Timberwolves’ 132-105 win over the Kings.

Jones finished with 10 points, 10 assists and two steals in the game while shooting 5-for-7 from the field.

Tyus Jones finished with 10 points, 10 assists and was a +30 last night. Not bad. pic.twitter.com/zNQ3bOna9G — Kyle Ratke (@Kyle_Ratke) December 18, 2018

Per Basketball-Reference, it was Jones’ top-graded game of the season. It’s the first time he’s hit double digits in assists and second that he’s hit double digits in points. Of course, with Jones it’s about more than the points and assists. He was a +30 in the game. He’s been even or a plus player in 16 out of 29 games this season.

It was actually Jones’ seventh-best performance of his career, according to Basketball-Reference.

The Wolves needed this from Jones with Jeff Teague (ankle) out.

Jones also needed this game for confidence purposes. In his five previous games, Jones averaged just 1.0 points and 2.8 assists per game while shooting 9.1 percent from the field and failed to make a single 3-pointer.

“Yeah, you’re just making plays, going off of instincts, feeding off of one another,” Jones said of his game. “It always starts on the defensive end getting stops and then we get out and got easy open looks and that gets us going.”