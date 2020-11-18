Getty Images
Twitter Reacts To Minnesota Selecting Anthony Edwards No. 1 Overall
Twitter reacts to the Minnesota Timberwolves selecting Anthony Edwards No. 1 overall in the 2020 NBA Draft.
Congrats to my lil bro @theantman05! Go eat young fella!
— Draymond Green (@Money23Green) November 19, 2020
Congrats to the bro @theantman05
— Victor Oladipo (@VicOladipo) November 19, 2020
Congratulations @theantman05 !!
Welcome to The League https://t.co/RoGVbnHVgd
— Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) November 19, 2020
No surprise! Congrats @theantman05 #NBA #NBADRAFT
— Andre Drummond (@AndreDrummond) November 19, 2020
Congratulations to Atlanta’s own @theantman05 on being the No.1 Draft pick in the 2020 @NBA draft. Your future has no limit! #AntMan #NBA #MayorEdwards
— Kasim Reed (@KasimReed) November 19, 2020
Let’s get it Young Killa @theantman05
— D'Angelo Russell (@Dloading) November 19, 2020
A big week for @theantman05 and @UGABasketball ! The only thing bigger than his upside is his heart ! pic.twitter.com/OARqTQDFX3
— Tom Crean (@TomCrean) November 15, 2020
History Made.
Congrats @theantman05 on being the highest drafted player in @UGABasketball history.#GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/orliaEKP9y
— Georgia Bulldogs (@UGAAthletics) November 19, 2020
NEXT UP: