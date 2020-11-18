Twitter Reacts To Minnesota Selecting Anthony Edwards No. 1 Overall

Twitter reacts to the Minnesota Timberwolves selecting Anthony Edwards No. 1 overall in the 2020 NBA Draft.

Congrats to my lil bro @theantman05! Go eat young fella! — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) November 19, 2020

Congrats to the bro @theantman05 — Victor Oladipo (@VicOladipo) November 19, 2020

Congratulations to Atlanta’s own @theantman05 on being the No.1 Draft pick in the 2020 @NBA draft. Your future has no limit! #AntMan #NBA #MayorEdwards — Kasim Reed (@KasimReed) November 19, 2020

Let’s get it Young Killa @theantman05 — D'Angelo Russell (@Dloading) November 19, 2020