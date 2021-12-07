Tru Pettigrew, Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer Named a Twin Cities Business “100 People to Know in 2022”

Minneapolis/St. Paul – Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer Tru Pettigrew was named a Twin Cities Business “100 People to Know in 2022.” The annual must-watch list was unveiled at tonight’s Twin Cities Business Person of the Year celebration.

Pettigrew has been with the Timberwolves since November 2020 and was promoted to Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer in September, overseeing all four franchises including the Timberwolves, Lynx, Iowa Wolves, and T-Wolves Gaming. Pettigrew considers his role as a “bridge builder” – helping those in positions of power and influence recognize that the people on the receiving end of marginalization and discrimination are the ones best positioned to identify what the solutions need to be.

“It is an honor to be named to this prestigious list,” said Pettigrew. “I am in great company with these incredible leaders in our communities doing the work; congratulations to all.”