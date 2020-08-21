Track the Pack: A New Normal (Ep. 9)

This Track the Pack episode features Timberwolves players and coaches conducting individual workouts in Minneapolis as well as enjoying the outdoors together at Bde Maka Ska. Additionally, Coach Ryan Saunders and President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas talk about last season and what to look forward to next year, and Assistant Coaches David Vanterpool and Pablo Prigioni take flight in Pablo's airplane and discuss the culture of the organization. Track The Pack is Presented by Toyota.