Toyota Throwback Thursday | Remember When Derrick Rose Scored 50 Points?

The NBA season is long.

October seems like forever ago. That’s why we’d like to go back to Oct. 31 when the Wolves played the Utah Jazz at Target Center. It was Halloween and the Wolves debuted their Classics Uniforms.

Oh yeah. And Derrick Rose scored 50 points.

It was a career-high for Rose, and it was an emotional game for him. And it’d be weird if it wasn’t considering his injury history, the struggles to come back from those injuries and finally, the rise to where he is now – one of the best bench players in the NBA.

In that 128-125 win over Utah, Rose finished with 50 points, six assists, four rebounds, one steal and one block. He was incredibly efficient in nearly 41 minutes of play, shooting 19-for-31 from the field and 4-for-7 from the 3-point line.

The Wolves play the Jazz tonight in Utah – it’s the final matchup between the two teams. Rose is questionable to play with elbow soreness, but if he does play, you know that Jazz players will be having flashbacks to that wild night in October.