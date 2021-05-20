Towns Shares Desire To Be In Minnesota Long Term

Six seasons into his career, all with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Karl-Anthony Towns shared a desire to be donning a Wolves uniform throughout his career – a rarity in today’s NBA.

“I hope to have a career like Kobe…with one team,” said Towns. “Like Tim [Duncan] and Kobe, where it’s one team and try to bring as many championships as possible.”

“I just really am happy that I’m able to still be here playing for this amazing city and state and be able to stay here and affect change in the community,” shared Towns. “I’m just so happy that I’ve been given a chance to play here in Minnesota all these years.”

With the nucleus of Towns, D’Angelo Russell, and Anthony Edwards in place and head coach Chris Finch at the helm, the future of Timberwolves basketball is undoubtedly bright.