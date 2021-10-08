Towns Featured In 007 Advertisement

As one of the most talented big men in the NBA, Karl-Anthony Towns’ skill set has captured national attention for many years, led by his sweet shooting stroke and robust offensive repertoire.

This week though, Towns has captured national attention for a skill set beyond the court – his acting ability.

The 6’ 11” center appeared in an advertisement for 007’s “No Time To Die,” showcasing his acting abilities as a hopeful stunt double for James Bond (Daniel Craig) himself.

View Towns’ advert below for the highly anticipated film.