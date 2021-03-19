Towns And Edwards Combine For Historic Performance

Trailing by 11 points with 9:50 remaining in regulation, the odds were against the Minnesota Timberwolves to complete a comeback. According to ESPN’s win probability calculator, the odds of a Timberwolves victory stood at a lowly 5%.

Enter Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards.

Over the game’s final nine minutes, the duo combined for 20 points, adding to the tandem’s historic performance.

Towns and Edwards became the second Wolves duo in history to score 40 points each in the same game (Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins, 2017) and one of five duos to do so in the NBA since 2010.

Teammates with 40 points in the same game since 2010: — Durant & Westbrook (3x)

— KAT & Wiggins

— Westbrook & PG

— Kawhi & PG

— KAT & Anthony Edwards tonight pic.twitter.com/3516f4IYDN — StatMuse (@statmuse) March 19, 2021

Unstoppable in the two-man game, No. 1 and No. 32 tallied 14 consecutive points at one point in the final frame, erasing a six-point Phoenix lead in under two minutes. In total, the two accounted for 17 of Minnesota’s final 22 points, leading the team to victory on Thursday night.