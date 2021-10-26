Timberwolves Transfer McKinley Wright IV to G League Affiliate Iowa Wolves

Minneapolis-St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves today announced the team has transferred guard McKinley Wright IV to the Iowa Wolves, the team’s NBA G League affiliate.

In 4:08 of action on Oct. 20 against the Houston Rockets, Wright IV recorded three points, marking his first NBA points. The Minneapolis native played and started in all five games for the Timberwolves entry in the 2021 MGM Resorts NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, averaging 7.2 points on 44.4% shooting, 5.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 26.0 minutes per contest.