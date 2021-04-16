Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx, Brooklyn Nets, Milwaukee Bucks, Miami Heat to Host Auction for Daunte Wright Family April 16

Minneapolis-St. Paul – Today the Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx, Brooklyn Nets, Milwaukee Bucks, and Miami Heat will auction off signed, player-issued shirts to benefit The Daunte Wright Memorial Fund, which has been designated as the official fund to support the Wright family.

Fans will have the opportunity to bid on the “WITH LIBERTY AND JUSTICE FOR ALL” warm-up shirts from this week’s games played at Target Center in Minneapolis.

Bidding begins today and is open at www.timberwolves.com/auction and will close at the conclusion (final buzzer) of tonight’s Wolves vs. Miami Heat game.

To bid/purchase and view updates, fans are encouraged to visit www.timberwolves.com/auction throughout the telecast of the Wolves game, which tips shortly after 7 p.m. CST.