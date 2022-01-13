Timberwolves Statement on Minneapolis COVID-19 Mandates
Minneapolis-St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves released the following statement on the City of Minneapolis mask and vaccination mandates as it applies to Timberwolves fans visiting Target Center:
Beginning Sunday, Jan. 16 vs. the Golden State Warriors, all Timberwolves fans will be required to wear a face covering inside Target Center, except when eating or drinking.
Effective Sunday, Jan. 30 vs. the Utah Jazz, fans will be required to show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test that has been administered by a health professional within 72 hours of the game date. Proof of vaccination includes a physical CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card or a digital photo of the vaccination card. This policy applies to fans age 5 and older. Fans 2-4 years of age will need to provide a negative test administered by a health professional within 72 hours of the game date. We continue to support and comply with state and local guidelines for the health and safety of all.
For more information regarding the updated health and safety protocols, fans should visit the Know Before You Go page at Timberwolves.com.
