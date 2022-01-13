Timberwolves Statement on Minneapolis COVID-19 Mandates

Effective Sunday, Jan. 30 vs. the Utah Jazz, fans will be required to show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test that has been administered by a health professional within 72 hours of the game date. Proof of vaccination includes a physical CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card or a digital photo of the vaccination card. This policy applies to fans age 5 and older. Fans 2-4 years of age will need to provide a negative test administered by a health professional within 72 hours of the game date. We continue to support and comply with state and local guidelines for the health and safety of all.