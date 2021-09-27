Timberwolves Single Game Tickets On Sale Today

>Minneapolis-St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves today announced that single game tickets for the 2021-22 season are on sale now, TODAY, Monday, Sept. 27. Fans can purchase single game tickets at timberwolves.com/tickets or by phone at 612-673-1234.

As the Timberwolves 2021-22 Season Presenting Partner and Official Jersey Patch Partner, Aura’s founder and CEO Hari Ravichandran is extending a special limited time offer to Timberwolves fans in anticipation of the home opener on Wednesday, Oct. 20 at Target Center. Fans who purchase a single game ticket to any regular season home game today, will receive two free tickets to the home opener.

The Timberwolves also announced single game promotions and various theme nights for the upcoming season that include exclusive offers and deals for ticket buyers.

Home Opener Night protected by Aura.com

The Timberwolves host the Houston Rockets on Wednesday, Oct. 20. Every fan in attendance will receive a Timberwolves rally towel, courtesy of Aura.

Statement Saturday presented by Sharecare

Below are the dates and associated items fans will receive as part of Statement Saturday.

Oct. 23 vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Oct. 30 vs. Denver Nuggets – Schedule Magnet (all fans)

Nov. 20 vs. Memphis Grizzlies – Schedule Poster courtesy of Star Tribune (first 10k fans)

March 5 vs. Portland Trail Blazers

March 19 vs. Milwaukee Bucks – Timberwolves Thundersticks (all fans)

Additional Theme Nights:

Nov. 17: Native American Heritage Night presented by Treasure Island vs. Sacramento Kings

Dec. 6: Star Wars Night vs. the Atlanta Hawks

Dec. 8: Pride Celebration Night presented by Xcel Energy vs. Utah Jazz

Dec. 28: vs. New York Knicks – Timberwolves Bucket Hat (first 10k)

Jan. 16: Martin Luther King, Jr. Night vs. Golden State Warriors

Feb. 1: Lunar New Year vs. Denver Nuggets

Feb 6: Crunch’s Birthday vs. Detroit Pistons – Timberwolves Youth Anthony Edwards Jersey (first 5k fans 12 and under)

Feb. 16: Black History Month Celebration presented by Deluxe vs. Toronto Raptors

March 1: Noches Ene-Be-A vs. Golden State Warriors

March 7: Women’s History Month Celebration vs. Portland Trail Blazers

April 5: Asian American and Pacific Islander Night vs. Washington Wizards

April 7: Celebration of Basketball vs. San Antonio Spurs

April 10: Fan Appreciation Night presented by Star Tribune vs. Chicago Bulls

Purchase single game tickets at timberwolves.com/tickets or by phone at 612-673-1234.