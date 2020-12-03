Timberwolves Sign Tyler Cook

Minneapolis/St. Paul – Minnesota Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas today announced the team has signed forward Tyler Cook to a training camp contract. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released.

Cook, 6-8, totaled 23 points and 14 rebounds last season in 13 games with Cleveland and Denver. He was originally signed by the Nuggets on Aug. 13, 2019.

The 23-year-old played in 29 games in the G League for the Oklahoma City Blue and Canton Charge where he averaged 12.9 points on 58.2% shooting and 5.7 rebounds per game.

Cook played three seasons for the University of Iowa, averaging 14.1 points and 6.7 rebounds in 93 games (92 starts). As a junior, he was named All-Big Ten Second First Team by the media and All-Big Ten Third team by the coaches.