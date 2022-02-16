Timberwolves Sign Patrick Beverley to Contract Extension

Minneapolis/St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves today announced the team has signed guard Patrick Beverley to a contract extension. Per team policy, terms of the contract were not disclosed.

Beverley, 33, is enjoying a career year in 2021-22, his 10th in the NBA, averaging 9.2 points, his most since 2017-18 (12.2), 4.4 rebounds, a career-high 4.9 assists, a career-best 1.0 blocks and 1.2 steals in 39 games (35 starts). Originally acquired by the Wolves from the Memphis Grizzlies in a trade on Aug. 25, 2021, he ranks sixth in the NBA in charges drawn this season (15).

He scored a season-high 20 points, connecting on a season-high 5-of-9 from beyond the arc during Minnesota’s 98-90 win on Jan. 5 against the Oklahoma City Thunder, his 12th career game with five or more three-pointers and his 10th career game registering 20+ points. Beverley has notched two double-doubles this season including tallying his fourth career point/assist double-double, with 11 points and a career-high-tying 12 assists in the Wolves’ 122-104 victory over the LA Clippers on Jan. 3.

For his career, the 6-1 guard has appeared in 507 regular season games (419 starts) with the Houston Rockets, Clippers and Timberwolves, averaging 8.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. Beverley has seen action in 59 career playoff games (48 starts), including 17 games (seven starts) in last season’s playoffs and has averaged 7.9 points on 41.2% shooting, 4.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game.