Timberwolves Sign Guard Isaiah Canaan to 10-Day Contract

Minneapolis/St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves announced the team has signed guard Isaiah Canaan to a 10-day contract.

Canaan, 27, played in 19 games (15 starts) for the Phoenix Suns this season, averaging 7.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 26.5 minutes per game before being waived on November 28. He also played in 19 games with the Suns during the 2017-18 season.

The 6-0 guard is in his sixth season in the NBA, previously playing with Houston (2013-15, 2017-18), Philadelphia (2014-16) and Chicago (2016-17). He has career averages of 8.4 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 224 games. Canaan appeared in three playoff games with Chicago in 2017, posting averages of 11.7 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists. After four years at Murray State, Canaan was drafted by Houston in the second round (34th overall) of the 2013 NBA Draft.

Canaan will wear uniform #7.