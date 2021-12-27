Timberwolves Sign Center Greg Monroe to 10-Day Contract

The 6-10 center from Georgetown has played in 632 career games (417 starts) with the Detroit Pistons, Milwaukee Bucks, Phoenix Suns, Boston Celtics, Toronto Raptors and Philadelphia 76ers, averaging 13.2 points on 51.4% shooting and 8.3 rebounds. His best season in the NBA came during the 2012-13 season with the Pistons where he appeared in 81 games (all starts) and averaged career-highs in scoring (16.0 ppg), assists (3.5 apg), steals (1.3 spg) and minutes (33.2 mpg). In that same year, Monroe tallied his first of two career triple-doubles on Nov. 7, 2012 at Sacramento when he finished with 21 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists. He has appeared in 27 playoff games (one start), posting averages of 6.4 points on 48.1% shooting and 4.1 rebounds per game.