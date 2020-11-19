Timberwolves Select Guard Anthony Edwards with First Overall Pick in 2020 NBA Draft

Minneapolis/St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves tonight selected guard Anthony Edwards from the University of Georgia with the first overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

“We look forward to welcoming Anthony to the Timberwolves family as this year’s number one draft selection,” said President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas. “We are excited to add this young talent to our roster and continue his development to make him the best player he can be as he joins All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns and All-Star guard D’Angelo Russell here in Minneapolis.”

Edwards, 6-5, averaged 19.1 points and 5.2 rebounds in 33.0 minutes per game as a freshman last season. He tallied 610 points for the 2019-20 season, a total that ranks seventh on Georgia’s single-season scoring list (second among freshmen) and 10th all-time among SEC freshmen. The Atlanta native closed out the 19-20 season as the nation’s freshman scoring leader (19.1), standing as one of only three freshmen ranked in the top 100.

The 19-year-old shot 40.2 percent from the field (203-of-505) in his one season as a Bulldog. He ranked in the top 20 in six Georgia single-season statistical categories, including second in 3-point attempts (245), fifth in field goal attempts (505), 11th in 3-pointers (72), 17th in free throws (132) and 19th in both scoring average (19.1 ppg) and free throw attempts (171). During his freshman campaign, Edwards notched 27 double-figure scoring outings, 14 20-point performances, three 30-point contests and three double-doubles. A highlight from his freshman campaign includes scoring 37 points against Michigan State on Nov. 26, the most by a Georgia freshman since 1975.

Edwards was voted SEC Freshman of the Year by league coaches, becoming the first Bulldog to garner the honor since its inception in 2001. Among other acknowledgements, he was named SEC Newcomer of the Year by the Associated Press, becoming the third Georgia honoree in team history. Edwards collected a school-record four SEC Freshman of the Week selections, on Dec. 2 (after Maui Jim Maui Invitational), Feb. 3 (vs. Missouri and Texas A&M), Feb. 24 (after victories over No. 13/12 Auburn and at Vanderbilt) and March 2 (after averaging 31.0 ppg in contests against South Carolina and Arkansas). For his first SEC Freshman of the Week selection on Dec 2, Edwards became the first UGA freshman since Jumaine Jones in 1998 to record consecutive double-doubles.

Born August 5, 2001, Edwards played at Therrell High School before transferring to Holy Spirit Prep in 2017. As a senior he posted averages of 25.7 ppg, 9.6 rpg, 2.7 apg, 2.1 spg and 1.1 bpg for the Cougars, leading the charge to a runner-up finish in the GISA Class 3A state tournament. During his junior year, Edwards led Holy Spirit to a 24-5 record and the GISA 3A state title after averaging 22.5 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 4.1 apg, 2.4 spg and 1.4 bpg per game.