Minneapolis-St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves today announced the team has recalled guard Leandro Bolmaro from the Iowa Wolves, the team’s NBA G League affiliate.

In Iowa’s 98-87 preseason win over G League Ignite last night, Bolmaro finished with a game-high-tying 20 points on 8-of-16 shooting, including 4-of-9 from three and a team-high 10 rebounds.