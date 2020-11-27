Timberwolves Re-Sign Malik Beasley

Minneapolis-St. Paul – Minnesota Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas today announced the team has re-signed guard Malik Beasley. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released.

Beasley, 24, appeared in 14 games for Minnesota, averaging 20.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 33.1 minutes per game. He additionally shot 47.2% from the field and 42.6% from long distance for the Wolves.

The 6-4 guard played in 41 games last season for Denver before being dealt to Minnesota in a 12-player, four-team deal on Feb. 5. With the Nuggets he averaged 7.9 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists while shooting 36.0% from beyond the arc. The Atlanta (GA) native owns career averages of 8.2 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists on 44.8% shooting, including a 38.28 mark from three, in parts of four seasons with Denver and Minnesota. Beasley was originally selected by the Nuggets with the 19th overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft.