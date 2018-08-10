Timberwolves to Open 2018-19 Season in San Antonio on Oct. 17

Minneapolis/St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves today announced the team will begin their 30th season when they visit the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday, October 17. This is the fifth consecutive season that the Wolves will open on the road after opening at home for 13 consecutive seasons from 2001 to 2013. The full Timberwolves regular season schedule is available for download in a PDF here.

The Timberwolves will open their home schedule at Target Center on Friday, October 19 against Kevin Love and the Cleveland Cavaliers. Other highlights of the team’s home slate of games include: LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday, Oct. 29 and Sunday, Jan. 6; James Harden and the Houston Rockets on Monday, Dec. 3 and Wednesday, Feb. 13; Russell Westbrook and the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday, Mar. 5 and Sunday, April 7; and Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday Mar. 19 and Friday, Mar. 29.

Minnesota’s 82-game regular season schedule is highlighted by 13 nationally televised games, including nine on ESPN, three on TNT and one on ABC. The Timberwolves’ national TV schedule consists of the team’s first meeting with the defending champion Warriors on Friday, Nov. 2 on ESPN, as well as a matchup with the Rockets, who eliminated the Timberwolves from the postseason last season, in Minnesota on Wednesday, Feb. 13on ESPN. The Timberwolves will return to TNT on Thursday, Jan. 24 when they head to Los Angeles to face off with James and the Lakers, while welcoming ABC to Target Center on Sunday, Apr. 7 vs. the Thunder.

This season’s schedule features a season-long five-game homestand from Nov. 12-21, capped off by Denver’s first trip to Target Center since Minnesota’s thrilling overtime victory to secure a playoff spot in the final regular season game last April. The team’s longest road trip is a five-game west coast swing from Nov. 2-9, featuring stops in Golden State, Portland, Los Angeles and Sacramento.

Minnesota’s 2018-19 local television broadcast schedule will be released at a later date. Following are key facts regarding the Wolves’ 2018-19 regular season schedule.

Key Facts About the Timberwolves 2018-19 Schedule

• By month, the schedule breaks down as follows: October (5 home, 3 away = 8 total), November (7 home, 7 away = 14 total), December (6 home, 9 away = 15 total), January (8 home, 6 away = 14 total), February (4 home, 7 away = 11 total), March (7 home, 7 away = 14 total), April (4 home, 2 away = 6 total).

• By day, the schedule breaks down as follows: Monday (8 home, 4 away = 12 total), Tuesday (4 home, 5 away = 9 total), Wednesday (8 home, 10 away = 18 total), Thursday (0 home, 5 away = 5 total), Friday (9 home, 7 away = 16 total), Saturday (6 home, 5 away = 11 total), Sunday (6 home, 5 away = 11 total).

• The Wolves enjoy one five-game homestand: Nov. 12-21 (BRK, NO, POR, MEM, DEN) and two four-game homestands: Nov. 28-Dec. 5 (SA, BOS, HOU, CHA) and Mar. 26-Apr. 1 (LAC, GS, PHI, POR).

• Minnesota has one five-game road trip: Nov. 2-9 (GS, POR, LAC, LAL, SAC) and one four-game road trip: Dec. 8-15 (POR, GS, SAC, PHO).

• Minnesota will play on national television 13 times this season: nine times on ESPN and three times on TNT and once on ABC.

• The Wolves will play 13 back-to-backs: three home-home, three home-away, six away-away and oneaway-home. Last year, the Wolves had 15 back-to-back sets.

• The Wolves will open their regular-season slate on the road against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday, Oct. 17, the fifth consecutive year the Wolves have opened a season away from Target Center. Minnesota opened at home 13 consecutive seasons from 2001 to 2013. The Wolves are 16-13 in season openers, including 3-9 in season openers on the road.

• Minnesota will play each Western Conference opponent four times (two home, two away), with the exception of Dallas (one home, two away), Houston (two home, one away), Los Angeles Clippers (two home, one away) and Phoenix (one home, two away). The Wolves will face off against each Eastern Conference team twice.

Timberwolves 2018-19 Opponent Breakdown

Northwest Division

Denver (H: 11/21, 2/2; A: 3/12, 4/10); Oklahoma City (H: 3/5, 4/7; A: 12/23, 1/8); Portland (H: 11/16, 4/1; A: 11/4, 12/8); Utah: (H: 10/31, 1/27; A: 1/25, 3/14).

Pacific Division

Golden State (H: 3/19, 3/29; A: 11/2, 12/10); L.A. Clippers (H: 2/11, 3/26; A: 11/5); L.A. Lakers (H: 10/29, 1/6; A: 11/7, 1/24); Phoenix (H: 1/20; A: 12/15, 1/22); Sacramento (H: 12/17, 2/25; A: 11/9, 12/12).

Southwest Division

Dallas (H: 1/11; A: 10/20, 4/3); Houston (H: 12/3, 2/13; A: 3/17); Memphis (H: 11/18, 1/30; A: 2/5, 3/23); New Orleans (H: 11/14, 1/12; A: 12/31, 2/8); San Antonio (H: 11/28, 1/18; A: 10/17, 12/21).

Atlantic Division

Boston (H: 12/1; A: 1/2); Brooklyn (H: 11/12; A: 11/23); New York (H: 3/10; A: 2/22); Philadelphia (H: 3/30; A: 1/15); Toronto (H: 4/9; A: 10/24).

Central Division

Chicago (H: 11/24; A: 12/26); Cleveland (H: 10/19; A: 11/26); Detroit (H: 12/19; A: 3/6); Indiana (H: 10/22; A: 2/28); Milwaukee (H: 10/26; A: 2/23).

Southeast Division

Atlanta (H: 12/28; A: 2/27); Charlotte (H: 12/5; A: 3/21); Miami (H: 4/5; A: 12/30); Orlando (H: 1/4; A: 2/7); Washington (H: 3/9; A: 3/3).