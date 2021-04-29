Timberwolves Medical Updates

Minneapolis/St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves today announced the following medical updates on guards Malik Beasley and Jarrett Culver:

On Monday, Apr. 26, Beasley underwent follow-up imaging at Mayo Clinic Square for an evaluation of his left hamstring injury. He continues to progress positively and resumed on-court workouts on Tuesday, Apr. 27. He will continue to be evaluated weekly by the Timberwolves medical staff and updates to his progress will be provided as available.

In 37 games (36 starts) this season, Beasley is averaging 19.6 points on 44.0% shooting, 4.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists.

Culver initially suffered a right ankle injury on Jan. 25 and was evaluated by Dr. Aaron Krych at Mayo Clinic Square. After an initial period of non-operative management and continued symptoms, imaging revealed a loose body and the decision was made to proceed with operative management. Culver will undergo arthroscopic surgery with debridement of scar tissue and loose body performed by ankle specialist Dr. Richard Ferkel on Friday, May 7 in Los Angeles. He will be sidelined the remainder of the season and further updates to his progress will be issued when available.

In 34 games (seven starts) this season, Culver is averaging 5.3 points on 41.1% shooting, 3.1 rebounds and 0.7 assists.