Timberwolves In-Market Bubble Begins

Although the NBA season is still underway, the Minnesota Timberwolves have their sights set on 2021-22.

Minnesota, in addition to the seven other teams that did not participate in the Orlando bubble, is conducting an In-Market Program featuring intra-squad scrimmages and group training in a campus-like controlled environment.

While the program is voluntary, the Timberwolves expect a large contingent of the team’s roster to participate. In Phase 1 of the program, consisting of voluntary individual workouts and daily COVID-19 testing, several players returned to Minneapolis, including Karl-Anthony Towns, D'Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley, and more.

“We’re excited about the level of commitment that we have, and we’re chomping at the bit to get back to competing,” said Head Coach Ryan Saunders.

On Wednesday, that competition can begin with Phase 2 of the Timberwolves In-Market Program. Phase 2 will consist of group practices, skill and conditioning sessions, and game-like scrimmages in addition to the continuation of daily testing.

And while the on-court portion is enticing, the team building opportunities away from the court are equally exciting.

“It’s a special opportunity for us to connect after the hard stop in March…there’s a lot of work to do not only on the court but off the court,” shared President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas.

Timberwolves.com and the team’s social media channels will have coverage throughout the In-Market Program for fans’ consumption.