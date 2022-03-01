Timberwolves to Launch 2022-23 Season Tickets

Minneapolis-St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves will officially launch the sale of full season ticket memberships for the 2022-23 season TODAY at 9 a.m., giving fans access to the best available seat inventory, a 50% discount on concessions and retail and playoff ticket priority. Season ticket pricing will remain flat next season and include reduced prices in select areas. More than 2,000 lower-level seats are priced below $40 including lower-level tickets starting at just $23 per game.

Timberwolves and Lynx limited partner, Alex Rodriguez recently joined the Ticket Sales and Service team sharing some motivational words and made a few calls of his own to current and prospective members.



Led by Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards and D'Angelo Russell, the Timberwolves currently sit in seventh place in the Western Conference with an overall record of 33-29. New and renewed season ticket members will receive priority access to all potential home playoff games this postseason at Target Center.

Coming out of the All-Star Break, the franchise ranks 20th in the NBA in attendance (15,631 per game), previously ranking 30th prior to the pandemic with seven sellouts this season to-date. Exclusive Timberwolves member benefits include: 50% discount on all concessions and retail (Timberwolves Team Store) in arena

Unlimited member ticket exchange