Timberwolves to Host Locker Room Liquidation Sale Featuring Items from Past Seasons

Minneapolis-St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves will hold their Locker Room Liquidation Sale on Monday, Oct. 4th from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on the Skyway level at Mayo Clinic Square.

Fans have the opportunity to purchase discounted Wolves merchandise including signed basketballs, posters, and jerseys, including the Prince-inspired City Edition jersey. A full range of apparel featuring t-shirts, long-sleeve shirts, sweatshirts, pants, and shorts are available in a variety of colorways. Shoes are also available at discounted prices.

All proceeds benefit the Fastbreak Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx. No part of this purchase is considered a tax-deductible donation. Cash and credit accepted.