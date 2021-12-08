Timberwolves Host Annual Holiday Shopping for Kids

Minneapolis/St. Paul – Yesterday, the Minnesota Timberwolves in partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters Twin Cities hosted the 2021-22 Jr. Wolves Dream Team for their annual Holiday Shopping event.

The evening kicked-off with the 15 Jr. Wolves Dream Team members gathering at Mayo Clinic Square Theater for a holiday movie screening. Timberwolves 2020-21 NBA All-Rookie First Team selection Anthony Edwards surprised the group delivering the news that the entire Timberwolves roster was waiting for them on the practice court.

Once on the court, youth spent one-on-one time with a Timberwolves player opening gifts and were surprised with a $500 Target gift card. Timberwolves corporate partners TCL® and Target provided more holiday cheer including a 43” TCL 4-Series with Google TV and an additional $500 Target gift card for all Jr. Wolves Dream Team families.

“This Timberwolves Season of Giving provides holiday cheer for our Jr. Wolves Dream Team and their families,” said Timberwolves and Lynx Executive Vice President of Social Responsibility Jennifer Ridgeway. “Our players celebrate this annual holiday opportunity to connect directly with community partners and shine the spotlight on their remarkable youth services.”