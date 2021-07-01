Timberwolves Guard Anthony Edwards And Center Naz Reid Named To 2021 USA Men’s Select Team

Minneapolis/St. Paul – USA Basketball announced today that Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards and center Naz Reid were named to the 2021 USA Men’s Select Team. The USA Men’s Select Team will train with the USA Basketball Men’s National Team from July 6-9 during its training camp in Las Vegas.

Edwards, who was recently a unanimous selection to the 2020-21 All-Rookie First Team, led all qualified rookies in scoring with 19.3 ppg, the largest rookie scoring average in Timberwolves history, tied for fifth in steals (1.1) and tied for eighth in assists per game (2.9). Edwards was the only rookie to play in all 72 games and ranked first amongst rookies in total points (1392), second in total three-pointers (171), second in total steals (82), third in total rebounds (336) and fifth in total assists (211). The Atlanta, Georgia native was named the Western Conference Rookie of the Month three times this season (March, April, May), becoming the third player in Wolves history to earn the honor multiple times (Karl-Anthony Towns in 2015-16 and Andrew Wiggins in 2014-15). He tallied a rookie-leading and Timberwolves rookie record 36 20+ point games this season. He recorded at least one steal in 25 straight games from Feb. 24-Apr.16, the longest ever run by a Timberwolves rookie (Pooh Richardson, 15 games twice in the 1989-90 season). Per Elias Sports, Edwards’ 25-game streak with at least one steal was the second-longest by a rookie in NBA history (Chris Paul- 31 2005-06).

Reid wrapped up his sophomore season in the NBA averaging career-highs across the board, including averaging 11.2 points on 52.3% shooting, 4.6 rebounds and a team-high-tying 1.1 blocks per game. On Feb. 6 against Oklahoma City, Reid tallied a career-high 29 points on 12-of-21 shooting while adding six rebounds, becoming the ninth Wolves center to record 25+ points/5+ rebounds in a game. He recorded four 20+ point games last season, up from one in his rookie campaign. The Asbury Park, N.J. native holds career averages of 10.5 points on 49.0% shooting, 4.5 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in 18.4 minutes per game.

Named to the 2021 USA Basketball Select Team were: Saddiq Bey (Detroit Pistons/Villanova); Miles Bridges (Charlotte Hornets/Michigan State); Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves/Georgia); Darius Garland (Cleveland Cavaliers/Vanderbilt); Tyrese Haliburton (Sacramento Kings/Iowa State); Tyler Herro (Miami Heat/Kentucky); John Jenkins (Bilbao Basket, Italy/Vanderbilt); Keldon Johnson (San Antonio Spurs/Kentucky); Josh Magette (Darüşşafaka Tekfen, Turkey/Alabama-Huntsville); Dakota Mathias (Philadelphia 76ers/Purdue); Immanuel Quickly (New York Knicks/Kentucky); Naz Reid (Minnesota Timberwolves/LSU); Cam Reynolds (Houston Rockets/Tulane); Isaiah Stewart (Detroit Pistons/Washington); Obi Toppin (New York Knicks/Dayton); P.J. Washington (Charlotte Hornets/Kentucky); and Patrick Williams (Chicago Bulls/Florida State).

Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra will serve as head coach of the 2021 USA Select Team. Gonzaga University head coach Mark Few, who served as an assistant coach with the 2019 Select Team and head coach of the 2015 USA Pan American Games Team, as well as Dallas Mavericks assistant coach Jamahl Mosley, who served as an assistant coach at the 2018 USA National Team minicamp will serve as assistant coaches.

The 2021 USA Select Team features 12 players who just completed either their first or second NBA season, including six members of the 2020-21 NBA All-Rookie first and second teams. Bey, Edwards and Haliburton were 2021 All-NBA Rookie first team selections, while Quickley, Stewart and Williams garnered All-Rookie second team honors.

Since the development of the USA Basketball Men’s National Team program in 2006, USA Basketball has selected and utilized six (2007, 2008, 2010, 2012, 2016 and 2019) USA Select teams to help the USA National teams prepare for major international competitions.