Timberwolves, FOX Sports North and 830 WCCO Announce 2020-21 Second Half Broadcast Schedule

Minneapolis/St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves, in partnership with FOX Sports North (rebranding as Bally Sports North in the coming weeks), today announced their second half television broadcast schedule for the 2020-21 regular season. All 36 Timberwolves second half regular season games will be televised on regional or national television. 830 WCCO (WCCO-AM) will continue to serve as the team’s flagship radio station, a designation it has held since the 2011-12 NBA season.

FOX Sports North’s regular season coverage continues Thursday, March 11 as the Timberwolves take on the New Orleans Pelicans at 7:00 p.m. CT.

Nationally recognized broadcast partners Dave Benz and Jim Petersen continue calling Timberwolves basketball together. Wolves broadcasts will also feature reporting from Marney Gellner and Lea B. Olsen. Annie Sabo hosts “Wolves Live” before and after every game featuring analysis from Kevin Lynch and Quincy Lewis, as well as five-time WNBA Champion and Minnesota Lynx assistant coach Rebekkah Brunson.

All games will stream live on FOX Sports GO – available via the FOX Sports GO app, which can be downloaded from iTunes, Google Play, Amazon App Store and Windows Store. Streaming is also now available on several connected devices, including Apple TV, Android TV, FireTV, Roku, Chromecast and Xbox One.

After announcing a brand-new multi-channel distribution partnership in February, 830 WCCO continues as the team’s flagship radio station, a designation it has held since the 2011-12 NBA season, with its second half broadcast schedule. Fans throughout Minnesota and the upper Midwest can tune into Timberwolves broadcasts via five channels, the most that’s been available for the team: 830 WCCO, sister station 102.9 HD2 (KMNB-HD2), the RADIO.COM app, the 830 WCCO website, and the Timberwolves app.

Alan Horton is in the midst of his 14th season as the Wolves play-by-play announcer and continues to team up with studio host Cal Soderquist to produce the 30-minute pre- and post-game shows that are featured on-air and streamed online at www.radio.com/wccoradio for every game.

The full Timberwolves second half broadcast schedule is available for download here.