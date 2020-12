Timberwolves Finalize 2020-21 Opening Night Roster

Minneapolis/St. Paul – Minnesota Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas today announced the team has finalized its Opening Night roster at 16 players.

Minnesota will open its 2020-21 regular season Wednesday night at Target Center vs. the Detroit Pistons. Tip is set for 7 p.m. and fans can watch on FOX Sports North and listen on WCCO Radio. For more information on the 2020-21 season, fans can visit Timberwolves.com.

2020-21 Minnesota Timberwolves Roster

NO PLAYER POS HT WT BIRTHDATE PRIOR TO NBA/FROM YR 5 Malik Beasley G 6-4 196 11/26/96 Florida State/USA 5 23 Jarrett Culver G 6-6 200 02/20/99 Texas Tech/USA 2 17 Ed Davis F 6-9 222 06/05/89 North Carolina/USA 11 1 Anthony Edwards G 6-5 229 08/05/01 Georgia/USA R 22 Ashton Hagans* G 6-3 193 07/08/99 Kentucky/USA R 41 Juancho Hernangómez F 6-9 215 09/28/95 Movistar Estudiantes (Spain)/Spain 5 10 Jake Layman F 6-8 212 03/07/94 Maryland/USA 5 3 Jaden McDaniels F 6-9 192 09/29/00 Washington/USA R 6 Jordan McLaughlin* G 5-11 185 04/09/96 USC/USA 2 4 Jaylen Nowell G 6-4 197 07/09/99 Washington/USA 2 20 Josh Okogie G 6-4 220 09/01/98 Georgia Tech/Nigeria 3 11 Naz Reid C 6-9 250 08/26/99 LSU/USA 2 9 Ricky Rubio G 6-3 199 10/21/90 FC Barcelona (Spain)/Spain 10 0 D’Angelo Russell G 6-4 193 02/23/96 Ohio State/USA 6 32 Karl-Anthony Towns C 7-0 250 11/15/95 Kentucky/USA 6 8 Jarred Vanderbilt F 6-8 214 04/03/99 Kentucky/USA 2

*Two-Way Player

Head Coach: Ryan Saunders (Minnesota)

Associate Head Coach / Defensive Coordinator: David Vanterpool (St. Bonaventure)

Assistant Coach/Offensive Coordinator: Pablo Prigioni

Assistant Coaches:

Bryan Gates (Boise State)

Kevin Hanson (San Diego)

Kevin Burleson (Minnesota)

Joseph Blair (Arizona)

Vice President of Player Health/ Head Athletic Trainer: Gregg Farnam (St. Cloud State)

Vice President of Sports Science and Player Performance: Javair Gillett (DePauw University)