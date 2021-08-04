Timberwolves Announce MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2021 In Las Vegas Roster

Minneapolis/St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves today announced the team's roster for the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2021 in Las Vegas. The Wolves open their summer league slate with a contest against the San Antonio Spurs on August 9 at Cox Pavilion. The game will be broadcast on ESPNU.

The roster is headlined by one of the team’s 2020 NBA Draft picks, Jaden McDaniels (28th overall), as well as 2019 second-round pick (43rd overall) Jaylen Nowell. This year’s team will be coached by Timberwolves Assistant Coach Joseph Blair.

TIMBERWOLVES NBA SUMMER LEAGUE 2021 IN LAS VEGAS ROSTER

No. Player Pos. Ht. Wt. Birthdate Prior to NBA/Country Yrs. 7 Brian Bowen II F 6-7 199 10/02/98 La Lumiere H.S./USA 2 24 Jared Brownridge G 6-1 197 11/13/94 Santa Clara/USA R 17 Jeremiah (JJ) Culver G 6-4 171 12/14/97 Wayland Baptist/USA R 16 Marcus Derrickson F 6-7 271 02/01/96 Georgetown/USA 1 15 John Egbunu C 6-9 253 10/31/94 Florida/USA R 30 Nathan Knight F 6-8 244 09/20/97 William & Mary/USA 1 14 Matt Lewis G 6-3 189 12/21/98 James Madison/USA R 12 Karim Mané G 6-4 205 05/16/00 Vanier College/Canada 1 3 Jaden McDaniels F 6-10 185 09/29/00 Washington/USA 1 9 Isaiah Miller G 6-0 182 11/09/98 UNC Greensboro/USA R 33 Malcolm Miller F 6-6 203 03/06/93 Holy Cross/USA 3 4 Jaylen Nowell G 6-4 202 07/09/99 Washington/USA 2 35 London Perrantes G 6-1 194 10/03/94 Virginia/USA 1 00 Cullen Russo F 6-8 232 02/01/94 Fresno State/USA R 13 Kenny Wooten F 6-8 235 04/17/98 Oregon/USA R 25 McKinley Wright IV G 6-0 196 10/25/98 Colorado/USA R

From August 8-17, all 30 NBA teams will play five games with the two teams with the best records vying for the NBA Summer League Championship. The 28 teams that do not play in the championship game will play a fifth game on Aug. 16 or Aug. 17.

This summer will mark the 14th NBA Summer League in Las Vegas appearance for the Wolves (2006-10, 2012-19) where they are 35-35 all-time. In 2019, Minnesota went 6-1 in Summer League play.

All 75 games of the 10-day competition will air live on television on ESPN networks or NBA TV. Every game will also be available to stream on the ESPN App.

Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion will combine to host six to eight games per day during MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2021. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting NBAEvents.com.

TIMBERWOLVES PRELIMINARY ROUND SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIP (CT) TV August 9 San Antonio Cox Pavilion 6:00 p.m. ESPNU August 12 Chicago Thomas & Mack 3:00 p.m. NBATV August 13 Milwaukee Thomas & Mack 3:00 p.m. NBATV August 15 Philadelphia Cox Pavilion 6:00 p.m. ESPN2

From Wednesday, August 4 through Friday, August 6, the Timberwolves will host a 2021 Summer League mini-camp prior to the start of the MGM Resorts Summer League 2021 in Las Vegas.

For the first time, the Timberwolves will host the Summer League Jam Session on Friday, Aug. 6 at 7 p.m. (doors open at 6 p.m.) at Target Center. Season ticket holders and general public will have the opportunity to watch rookie standout McDaniels and select Timberwolves players in action as they prepare for Summer League in Las Vegas. All fans in attendance will receive two tickets for an October home game during the 2021-22 season compliments of new Timberwolves and Lynx limited partners Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez. Further media information will be sent out this week.