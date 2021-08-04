Getty Images
Timberwolves Announce MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2021 In Las Vegas Roster
Minneapolis/St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves today announced the team's roster for the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2021 in Las Vegas. The Wolves open their summer league slate with a contest against the San Antonio Spurs on August 9 at Cox Pavilion. The game will be broadcast on ESPNU.
The roster is headlined by one of the team’s 2020 NBA Draft picks, Jaden McDaniels (28th overall), as well as 2019 second-round pick (43rd overall) Jaylen Nowell. This year’s team will be coached by Timberwolves Assistant Coach Joseph Blair.
TIMBERWOLVES NBA SUMMER LEAGUE 2021 IN LAS VEGAS ROSTER
|No.
|Player
|Pos.
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Birthdate
|Prior to NBA/Country
|Yrs.
|7
|Brian Bowen II
|F
|6-7
|199
|10/02/98
|La Lumiere H.S./USA
|2
|24
|Jared Brownridge
|G
|6-1
|197
|11/13/94
|Santa Clara/USA
|R
|17
|Jeremiah (JJ) Culver
|G
|6-4
|171
|12/14/97
|Wayland Baptist/USA
|R
|16
|Marcus Derrickson
|F
|6-7
|271
|02/01/96
|Georgetown/USA
|1
|15
|John Egbunu
|C
|6-9
|253
|10/31/94
|Florida/USA
|R
|30
|Nathan Knight
|F
|6-8
|244
|09/20/97
|William & Mary/USA
|1
|14
|Matt Lewis
|G
|6-3
|189
|12/21/98
|James Madison/USA
|R
|12
|Karim Mané
|G
|6-4
|205
|05/16/00
|Vanier College/Canada
|1
|3
|Jaden McDaniels
|F
|6-10
|185
|09/29/00
|Washington/USA
|1
|9
|Isaiah Miller
|G
|6-0
|182
|11/09/98
|UNC Greensboro/USA
|R
|33
|Malcolm Miller
|F
|6-6
|203
|03/06/93
|Holy Cross/USA
|3
|4
|Jaylen Nowell
|G
|6-4
|202
|07/09/99
|Washington/USA
|2
|35
|London Perrantes
|G
|6-1
|194
|10/03/94
|Virginia/USA
|1
|00
|Cullen Russo
|F
|6-8
|232
|02/01/94
|Fresno State/USA
|R
|13
|Kenny Wooten
|F
|6-8
|235
|04/17/98
|Oregon/USA
|R
|25
|McKinley Wright IV
|G
|6-0
|196
|10/25/98
|Colorado/USA
|R
From August 8-17, all 30 NBA teams will play five games with the two teams with the best records vying for the NBA Summer League Championship. The 28 teams that do not play in the championship game will play a fifth game on Aug. 16 or Aug. 17.
This summer will mark the 14th NBA Summer League in Las Vegas appearance for the Wolves (2006-10, 2012-19) where they are 35-35 all-time. In 2019, Minnesota went 6-1 in Summer League play.
All 75 games of the 10-day competition will air live on television on ESPN networks or NBA TV. Every game will also be available to stream on the ESPN App.
Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion will combine to host six to eight games per day during MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2021. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting NBAEvents.com.
TIMBERWOLVES PRELIMINARY ROUND SCHEDULE
|DATE
|OPPONENT
|LOCATION
|TIP (CT)
|TV
|August 9
|San Antonio
|Cox Pavilion
|6:00 p.m.
|ESPNU
|August 12
|Chicago
|Thomas & Mack
|3:00 p.m.
|NBATV
|August 13
|Milwaukee
|Thomas & Mack
|3:00 p.m.
|NBATV
|August 15
|Philadelphia
|Cox Pavilion
|6:00 p.m.
|ESPN2
From Wednesday, August 4 through Friday, August 6, the Timberwolves will host a 2021 Summer League mini-camp prior to the start of the MGM Resorts Summer League 2021 in Las Vegas.
For the first time, the Timberwolves will host the Summer League Jam Session on Friday, Aug. 6 at 7 p.m. (doors open at 6 p.m.) at Target Center. Season ticket holders and general public will have the opportunity to watch rookie standout McDaniels and select Timberwolves players in action as they prepare for Summer League in Las Vegas. All fans in attendance will receive two tickets for an October home game during the 2021-22 season compliments of new Timberwolves and Lynx limited partners Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez. Further media information will be sent out this week.
