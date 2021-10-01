Timberwolves Announce 2021 Preseason Broadcast Schedule

Minneapolis/St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves today announced the broadcast dates for the team’s 2021 preseason schedule. Bally Sports North will televise two exhibition contests, while all four preseason games will be carried on the team’s flagship station, AM 830 WCCO, and across the Timberwolves Radio Network.

Bally Sports North will carry the Wolves preseason contests at Target Center vs. New Orleans on Monday, Oct. 4 and on the road at Denver on Friday, Oct. 8. Immediately following the team’s preseason game against the Nuggets, fans can prepare for the upcoming season by tuning in to the “Wolves Season Preview” show.

Play-by-play announcer Dave Benz will team up once again with color analyst Jim Petersen on Bally Sports North this season, while Alan Horton returns to call the action on 830 WCCO-AM, the radio home of the Wolves.

Wolves programming will air on Bally Sports North and stream live on the Bally Sports app, and on ballysports.com, when a consumer authenticates through their pay-TV service. The Bally Sports app is available on mobile and tablet devices, including iOS and Android, as well as connected devices including Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku Players and Roku TV, Samsung and LG platforms and Xbox One. Fans can also download the app for free from the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Amazon App Store, Roku App Store, XBOX One App Store and Windows App Store.

Listeners throughout Minnesota are able to tune into Timberwolves radio broadcasts via five channels: 830 WCCO, sister station 102.9 HD2 (KMNB-HD2), the Audacy app, the 830 WCCO website, and the Timberwolves app. The Timberwolves Radio Network delivers games to more than 25 stations across the upper Midwest.

The complete preseason schedule with broadcast information follows:

2021 TIMBERWOLVES PRESEASON SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIPOFF BROADCAST

Oct. 4 New Orleans Target Center 7:00 p.m. Bally Sports North/WCCO-AM

Oct. 8 Denver Ball Arena 8:00 p.m. Bally Sports North/WCCO-AM

Oct. 11 L.A. Clippers Toyota Arena (Ontario, Calif.) 9:30 p.m. WCCO-AM

Oct. 14 Brooklyn Barclays Center 6:30 p.m. WCCO-AM

>All times Central.

Bold denotes home game