Timberwolves and WCCO Radio Launch “Life in the Pack” Podcast with Henry Lake

Minneapolis-St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves and AM 830 WCCO, the team’s flagship radio station and partner of the Timberwolves, announced today the launch of a new podcast, “Life in the Pack” hosted by late night host, Henry Lake.

Lake, who hosts the station’s daily program, “Lake Night” will talk with players, coaches, front office staff, and leaders throughout the Timberwolves organization for Life in the Pack. Known for his candid demeanor, Lake’s conversations with featured guests will give Wolves fans and listeners everything from informative to funny from here at home to on the road.

“I’m beyond excited to host this podcast with the Minnesota Timberwolves,” said Lake. “I’ve had a great relationship with the organization for a long time. I want fans to get a glimpse of who the players and front office people are beyond the court and the games that we all watch.”

“We’re excited to launch Life in the Pack with our long-time radio partner, WCCO Radio,” said Ethan Casson. “Henry has a unique ability to lead thought-provoking conversation and we’re glad that he’s sharing his talent to tell Timberwolves stories.”

“Life in the Pack” debuts today with its first episode featuring Timberwolves Head Coach Chris Finch – listen now. Tune in twice a month throughout the Timberwolves season. Listen to Life in the Pack at Audacy.com, the Audacy app, and iTunes.

WCCO Radio will once again carry all Timberwolves regular season games. Alan Horton returns for this 15th season as the Wolves play-by-play announcer. Horton teams up with studio host Cal Soderquist to produce the 30-minute pre- and post-game shows that are featured on-air and streamed online at www.audacy.com/wccoradio.

Listeners throughout Minnesota are able to tune into every Timberwolves radio broadcasts via five channels: 830 WCCO, sister station 102.9 HD2 (KMNB-HD2), the Audacy app, the 830 WCCO website, and the Timberwolves app. The Timberwolves Radio Network delivers games to more than 25 stations across the upper Midwest.

Visit Timberwolves.com for the full season broadcast schedule.