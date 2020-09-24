Timberwolves and Lynx Provide Voter Registration Resources Locally

On National Voter Registration Day, the Timberwolves, Lynx, and T-Wolves Gaming took to Urban Ventures, a non-profit working to break the cycle of poverty in South Minneapolis, to provide voting information and resources to the local community.

“Tonight’s all about being here in South Minneapolis, engaging with people that live in these communities that might not have the opportunity to register,” said Timberwolves and Lynx Chief Executive Office Ethan Casson. “We’re excited to be here – it’s about education, it’s about awareness, and it’s about providing resources.”

Wednesday’s event marked the first of several in-person Pack the Vote initiatives in the Twin Cities, but served as a continuation of a longstanding partnership between the organization and Urban Ventures.

“The Timberwolves and Lynx have been an amazing partner to us,” shared President and CEO of Urban Ventures Dave Hawn. “The organization cares about this community, and they have invested in it, and us.”

On Friday, the Wolves and Lynx will join another Twin Cities community in an effort to increase voter registration while providing voter resources and education.