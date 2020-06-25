Timberwolves and Lynx Partner with RISE to Create Cross-Sector Programming in the Fight for Racial Equality and Social Justice

On June 4, Timberwolves Associate Head Coach David Vanterpool and Lynx Assistant Coach Rebekkah Brunson joined Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx CEO Ethan Casson and Kim Miller, Vice President of Programs at RISE, to lead a community conversation for the Timberwolves and Lynx staff surrounding the impact of George Floyd’s death, personal experiences and emotions regarding social injustice and systemic racism. That conversation provided a starting point for what turned out to be one of the most comprehensive partnerships that RISE has created. The multi-year partnership will include:

“This integrated partnership will provide us the opportunity to have a lasting impact in areas of racial equality and social justice,” said Casson. “These timely programs will provide our staff, players and coaches with the necessary resources and education to be agents of change within our community.”

RISE to Vote Event: will educate fans and participants on the history of voting and civic engagement through the lens of sports and will equip attendees with the knowledge and motivation to register and exercise their right to vote. The Timberwolves and Lynx will announce bigger plans to encourage voter turnout leading up to Election Day, the newest company holiday for the organization.

“True racial equity is achieved only through long-term intentional action that explicitly addresses race, and this partnership with the Timberwolves and Lynx demonstrates how committed the organization is to creating meaningful, lasting change throughout their communities,” RISE CEO Diahann Billings-Burford said. “We believe sports are the ultimate unifier and an effective platform to engage in these often difficult conversations. Through our programs that equip athletes, coaches and staff with the tools to be leaders in addressing racism, diversity and inclusion, we will be able to help educate and empower the entire Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx organization to spark the change they want to see.”