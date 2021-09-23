Timberwolves and Lynx Pack the Vote for Nov. 2 Municipal Elections

Minneapolis/St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx today announced the return of Pack the Vote, an initiative to provide the Twin Cities and local communities nonpartisan voter education.

In its second year, the annual program supports Timberwolves and Lynx fans and the community helping individuals stay informed about local and national elections, provide educational voter resources, and voter support for future elections.

“Pack the Vote encourages all to participate in their local elections,” said Timberwolves and Lynx CEO Ethan Casson. “Increasing voter turnout and promoting civic engagement in our communities builds a more equitable society.”

Pack the Vote, in collaboration with When We All Vote, I am a voter, and The League of Women Voters Minneapolis and League of Women Voters Saint Paul, launched the following resources today:

Voter Registration portal: An online portal assists fans with voter registration in their respective states, not limited to Minnesota. Access the online portal and register to vote here.

Text Service: Fans can text the word “PACK” to 26797 to register to vote, check their registration status and receive reminders leading up to Election Day.

Pack The Vote website: The Pack the Vote website provides fans with access to voter education, resources, and volunteer opportunities at polling sites on Election Day via Power the Polls, as well as access to the voter registration portal. Visit the Pack the Vote website here.

Voter Registration Sessions: The Timberwolves and Lynx are partnering with Summit Academy OIC and The Sanneh Foundation to host registration events in Minneapolis on Oct. 7th and Saint Paul on Oct. 8th. The League of Women Voters Minneapolis and Saint Paul chapters will be onsite to assist volunteers with registration efforts. Both Summit Academy OIC and The Sanneh Foundation are recent NBA Foundation award recipients for their outstanding work elevating Black communities through employment and career development.

ABOUT WHEN WE ALL VOTE

When We All Vote, an initiative of Civic Nation, is a leading national, nonpartisan initiative on a mission to change the culture around voting and to increase participation in each and every election by helping to close the race and age gap. Created by Michelle Obama, When We All Vote brings together individuals, institutions, brands, and organizations to register new voters across the country and advance civic education for the entire family and voters of every age to build an informed and engaged electorate for today and generations to come. Through the collaboration with When We All Vote, the Timberwolves and Lynx are able to provide fans from all over the country a portal to help register to vote no matter which state they live in.

ABOUT I am a voter.®

I am a voter.® is a nonpartisan movement that aims to create a cultural shift around voting and civic engagement by unifying around a central truth: our democracy works best when we all participate. Through the partnership with I am a voter.®, the organization is able to provide fans with a text service option to register to vote on their mobile device.

ABOUT LEAGUE OF WOMEN VOTERS

For over 100 years, the League of Women Voters has worked as a citizen's league to improve our government and engage all citizens in the decisions that impact their lives. We are a nonpartisan political organization that encourages informed and active participation in all levels of government, works to increase understanding of major policy issues, and influences public policy through education and advocacy.

The League of Women Voters St. Paul and the League of Women Voters Minneapolis join the efforts of 800 state and local leagues to bring nonpartisan political advocacy, education, and empowerment to the local level. We recognize and strive to eliminate barriers to participation in the election process, especially for first time voters, new citizens, and communities of color and low income. Our activities include providing voter education and candidate forums, and, most critically, voter registration and training.

ABOUT SUMMIT ACADEMY OIC

Summit Academy OIC is an accredited vocational school located in North Minneapolis with a 50-year history of working in the community. The school offers 20-week programs in Information Technology (IT), Construction and Medical Administrative Assistant, and a 10-week GED program. The organization is a regional leader in workforce development educational services, initiatives and policy innovation focused on achieving equity in employment.

ABOUT THE SANNEH FOUNDATION

The Sanneh Foundation serves the holistic youth development needs of the increasingly diverse state of Minnesota. Sanneh’s mission is to empower youth by supporting and promoting educational attainment through in-school and after-school support; improve lives by providing programs that strengthen physical health and social and emotional development; and unite communities by advancing diversity, equity, and community well-being.