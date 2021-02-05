Timberwolves and Entercom Announce New Multi-Channel Distribution Partnership

Minneapolis/St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves and Entercom today announce they have signed a new multi-year, multi-distribution radio partnership beginning with the team’s current 2020-21 season. Under the partnership, 830 WCCO (WCCO-AM) will continue as the team’s flagship radio station, a designation it has held since the 2011-12 NBA season.

Listeners throughout Minnesota and the upper Midwest will now be able to tune into Timberwolves broadcasts via five channels, the most that’s been available for the team: 830 WCCO, sister station 102.9 HD2 (KMNB-HD2), the RADIO.COM app, the WCCO website, and the Timberwolves app

New this season, 830 WCCO will expand its coverage of the Timberwolves with exciting and unique programming featuring both Timberwolves and 830 WCCO personalities. 830 WCCO on-air talent include Chad Hartman, the voice of the Timberwolves from 1990 to 2006, Cory Hepola, Timberwolves insider Henry Lake, Dave Lee, who has extensively covered MN Basketball throughout his career, and Mike Max, long-time Minnesota sports reporter and anchor.

“As an organization, our goal is to bring Timberwolves fans programming that's entertaining and innovative,” said Timberwolves and Lynx CEO Ethan Casson. “As one of the top stations in the country with a tremendous history of Minnesota basketball, we are thrilled to announce a new partnership that includes new multi-channel distribution and fresh initiatives that will entertain fans for years to come.”

“This season we are excited to not only expand our distribution, but also try new content platforms that utilize our incredible talent and give fans an insider’s view into the Timberwolves,” said Shannon Knoepke, Senior Vice President/Market Manager, Entercom Minneapolis. “The Timberwolves are an organization that’s forward-thinking and innovative, and it’s a perfect partner for 830 WCCO and the unparalleled signal coverage we provide to the Upper Midwest.”

As the radio home of Timberwolves basketball, 830 WCCO will broadcast all the team’s regular season games this season. Alan Horton, who recently broadcasted his 1,000th game, is in the midst of his 14th season as the Wolves play-by-play announcer and continues to team up with studio host Cal Soderquist to produce the 30-minute pre- and post-game shows that are featured on-air and streamed online at www.radio.com/wccoradio for every game.

The agreement also includes new programming and promotional elements throughout the year with a focus on innovative programming. Earlier this month the Timberwolves and 830 WCCO hosted their first Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Roundtable discussion with Timberwolves and Lynx coaches and executives and moderated by 830 WCCO’s Henry Lake. The Timberwolves have also renewed its partnership with Learfield IMG College to expand reach with affiliate partners throughout Minnesota, Iowa, North Dakota, and South Dakota.