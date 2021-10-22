Target Center Crowd Sparks Wolves

During Wednesday’s home opener, for the first time since March 2020, the Minnesota Timberwolves took to the hardwood with 16,000-plus fans in attendance.

That Target Center environment, one which second-year guard Anthony Edwards had yet to experience prior to Wednesday, provided an added spark to the Wolves’ on-court play.

“Man, all I can say is the crowd brings a different type of energy to the gym,” said Edwards postgame. “Like last year, it was freezing in the gym…this year, it’s hot. It gives everybody a different atmosphere, it’s great.”

Edwards, a crowd favorite, seemingly fed off the Target Center energy – making numerous highlight-worthy plays and proceeding to get the crowd involved through ensuing reactions.



"Yeah, I was telling the coach call a damn timeout..." - Ant pic.twitter.com/V3OJlo36MR — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) October 21, 2021

Wolves guard D’Angelo Russell also felt the crowd’s support on Wednesday and hopes to have that environment reciprocated all season long.

“Timberwolves fans, you guys were amazing tonight,” said Russell. “I’m looking forward to every game being like that because it got us going…”

Karl-Anthony Towns, now in his seventh year in Minnesota, believes the liveliness at Target Center was a huge advantage during game action.

“The fans bring such a charge to us as a team. When they’re there, we feel like we have that sixth man. We feel like we are playing six versus five,” said Towns. “The fans were amazing tonight. It’s so great to see them back in the stands again you know, obviously after a whole year of really not seeing them, seeing the place packed and alive is something really, really special.”

Edwards, Towns, Russell, and the Timberwolves will take the floor next on Saturday versus the New Orleans Pelicans. Tickets to Saturday’s matchup and all future home games this season are available here.