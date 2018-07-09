Summer League Scouting Report | Wolves vs. Nets

Wolves vs. Nets, 10 p.m.

Cox Pavilion, Las Vegas, NV

ESPNU

The Wolves wrap up preliminary play in 2018 Summer League on Monday night against the Brooklyn Nets.

Minnesota goes into the game with a 1-1 record, while Brooklyn is 0-2.

For the Wolves, their two 2018 draft picks haven’t disappointed.

Keita Bates-Diop, the 48th pick in the draft, is averaging 16.5 points and nine rebounds per game. Josh Okogie, the 20th pick, is averaging 13 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per game. Both, especially Okogie, have been huge on the defensive end as well.

Amile Jefferson, a 2017-18 G League All Star, is averaging 13.5 points and 13.5 rebounds (second in Summer League play).

There are some intriguing names on the Nets. Last year’s first-round pick Jarrett Allen and this year’s first-round pick, Dzanan Musa. There’s also Caris LeVert, a 2016 first-round pick.

That’s all great, but those three players have yet to appear in a Summer League game and it’s unclear on if any will suit up against the Wolves.

The most impressive and consistent player for the Nets has been shooting guard Theo Pinson. Pinson, a 2017 NCAA Champion with North Carolina, is averaging 13 points and six rebounds through Summer League.

The tournament portion of Summer League will start on Wednesday. Each team is guaranteed two tournament games.