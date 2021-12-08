MINNEAPOLIS/ST. PAUL – The following is a statement from Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx owner Glen Taylor on the recent announcement of Lynx Head Coach and General Manager Cheryl Reeve as the USA Basketball Women’s National Team Head Coach:

“Becky and I are thrilled for this historic opportunity for Cheryl to lead our country as the new Head Coach of the USA Basketball Women’s National Team. We have been fortunate to witness Cheryl’s leadership and success over the years and look forward to her continuing her journey and remarkable legacy with both the Lynx and USA Basketball.”