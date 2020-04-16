Skip to main content
NBA
Global
Teams
Teams
Team Sites
Atlanta
Miami
Boston
Milwaukee
Brooklyn
Minnesota
Charlotte
New Orleans
Chicago
New York
Cleveland
Oklahoma City
Dallas
Orlando
Denver
Philadelphia
Detroit
Phoenix
Golden State
Portland
Houston
Sacramento
Indiana
San Antonio
LA Clippers
Toronto
LA Lakers
Utah
Memphis
Washington
G League
WNBA
NBA Store
NBA League Pass
Minnesota Timberwolves
Presented by US Bank
Presented by
Menu
Tickets
Ticket Central
2020-21 Season Ticket Memberships
2020-21 Half Season Ticket Memberships
3D Seat Viewer
Premium Seating
Getting to the Game
Partner Offers
Schedule
2019-20 Schedule
Download Schedule
Past Season Results
Broadcast Info
FSN Channel Finder
Target Center Schedule
Add Schedule to Calendar
Team
Roster
Standings
Team Stats
Photos
Staff Directory
Communications
Iowa Wolves (G-League)
Contact Us
Mobile App
@Timberwolves
Stats
Team Stats
Player Stats
Leader Board
Team Standings
Advanced Stats
League Leaders
Full Standings & Statistics
News
Recent Headlines
Photo Galleries
Media Guide
WolvesWire
Community News
Mobile App
News Promo: US Bank Power of Possible
Video
Video Stream
Gameday
Highlights
Practice Central
Team Originals
Community
NBA League Pass
Community
Basketball
Education
Military
Hunger
Giving
PACK Day of Service
Community Archives
Basketball Academy
Shop
New Arrivals
The Cities Collection
Jerseys
Mens
Womens
Hats
Outerwear
Accessories
Timberwolves Team Store
More
Team Store New Gear
Entertainment
1st Avenue Breakers
612 Crew
Action Pack
Crunch
Timberwolves Dancers
Game Night Sounds
MANDANCE
PACKcussion
The Pups
Senior Dancers
Slam Squad
Performance Groups
Game Night Music
Timberwolves Dancers
Timberwolves Dancers
Careers
Fellowship Program
Joining The Pack
Contact Us
Current Openings
Search
Toggle Search Input
Search Box
Share Test
Posted: Apr 16, 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Tags
Timberwolves
Related Content
Timberwolves
Local Professional Sports Broadcasters Launch Feed The Cities - Voices Of Minnesota Sports
April 16, 2020
Timberwolves Statement On Jacqueline Towns
April 13, 2020
Statement From A Towns Family Spokesperson:
April 13, 2020
FSN To Replay Timberwolves' 2018 Game 3 Win Over Rockets
April 13, 2020
History Vault | Timberwolves Beat Rockets In Game 3 Of 2018 Playoffs
April 13, 2020
Reliving Derrick Rose's Career Night
April 11, 2020
NEXT UP:
Replay
Play Next
Link copied to clipboard