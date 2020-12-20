Getty Images
Saunders Pays Respects To Broadcast Legend Tom Hanneman
The Minnesota Timberwolves family lost a legend on Friday with the passing of longtime broadcaster Tom Hanneman. Present since the team's inception in 1989, Hanneman was a staple on Wolves broadcasts over the last three decades, earning respect from players and adoration from fans along the way.
Head Coach Ryan Saunders took time out of his usual chat with media on Saturday afternoon to pay tribute to the beloved broadcaster.
"No matter how many times you talked to Hanny, you felt like he was your best friend. He made you feel that way."@Timberwolves coach Ryan Saunders shares his thoughts on Tom Hanneman pic.twitter.com/6OKhbo2etZ
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) December 19, 2020
