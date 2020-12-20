Getty Images

Saunders Pays Respects To Broadcast Legend Tom Hanneman

by Cody Sharrett
Posted: Dec 19, 2020

The Minnesota Timberwolves family lost a legend on Friday with the passing of longtime broadcaster Tom Hanneman. Present since the team's inception in 1989, Hanneman was a staple on Wolves broadcasts over the last three decades, earning respect from players and adoration from fans along the way.

Head Coach Ryan Saunders took time out of his usual chat with media on Saturday afternoon to pay tribute to the beloved broadcaster.

