Russell Silences Thunder With Game-Winner

A back-and-forth night between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Oklahoma City came down to the game’s final possession, with the Thunder missing a game-tying three-point attempt as time expired.

It was Timberwolves point guard D’Angelo Russell that broke the stalemate at the 2.9 second mark, draining a trey to seal a Wolves victory in dramatic fashion.

Malik Beasley scored a team-high 24 points while Russell followed with 21 in the scoring column. The tandem combined to connect on 11 of Minnesota’s 16 three-point field goals in the victory.



Run that back tomorrow. #RaisedByWolves Malik - 24 pts. / 5 reb. / 3 ast.

DLo - 21 pts. / 4 reb. / 6 ast.

Naz - 17 pts. / 9 reb.@StarTribune pic.twitter.com/FhoymvRoPz — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) February 6, 2021

Forward Jake Layman pitched in 10 points, with seven coming in the fourth quarter during a period in which the game teetered between the two teams. Russell and Layman’s late-game heroics pushed the Wolves past the Thunder

The teams will complete the back-to-back set at Chesapeake Energy Arena tomorrow at 7pm.