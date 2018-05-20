Roster Review | Nemanja Bjelica

F | 6’10, 230 lbs

2017-18 season: 67 games, 21 starts, 20.5 MPG, 6.8 PPG, 4.1 RPG, 1.3 APG, 46.1 FG%, 41.5 3P%, 80 FT%

Forward Nemanja Bjelica was Minnesota’s most-consistent player off the bench in 2017-18 and stepped up in a big way when Jimmy Butler went down with a knee injury.

Bjelica averaged a career-high 6.8 points and 4.1 rebounds per game while shooting 41.5 percent from the 3-point line, which was tied for 19th in the NBA.

In 21 games as a starter, Bjelica averaged 10.8 points and 6.8 rebounds while shooting 41.6 percent.

His best stretch of the season came in six games (all starts for Butler) from March 2 to March 18. He averaged 15.2 points and 7.5 rebounds per game while shooting 50 percent from deep.

Bjelica is a classic stretch four, but also has the ability to put the ball on the floor and make plays, which is rare for a 6’10 player to do.

The Serbian wrapped up his third season in the league. At 30, he’s not a young player, but he has improved steadily throughout his career and is still in the prime of his career.

Top Three Games Of The Season

3.) April 18 at Houston Rockets (Game 2, 1st round of Western Conference Playoffs)

In this 102-82 road loss to the Rockets in Game 2, Bjelica finished with 16 points, eight rebounds, two assists and two steals off the bench. In 19 minutes, Bjelica shot 5-for-9 from the field, 2-for-4 from the 3-point line and 4-for-5 from the free-throw line.

2.) March 23 at New York Knicks

In this late-season 108-104 road win over the Knicks, Bjelica started for Butler and finished with 17 points, six rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block. He was an efficient 6-for-8 from the field and 3-for-5 from the 3-point line. He led the starters with a +14.

1.) March 8 vs. Boston Celtics

In this 117-109 home loss to the Celtics, Bjelica finished with a career-high 30 points to go with 12 rebounds and two assists. He shot 11-for-16 from the field, 6-for-9 from the 3-point line and 2-for-2 from the free-throw line.

Today's Timberwolves Roster Review: Nemanja Bjelica Bjelica was ballin' on March 8. pic.twitter.com/ZaLOUOG6V5 — Kyle Ratke (@Kyle_Ratke) May 21, 2018

Top Offseason Objectives

There’s not much at 30 years old that Bjelica will likely change about his game, but what would make him more valuable would be to work on what he’s already good at: Shooting from deep. If Bjelica can become a dead-eye 3-point shooter, opportunities are endless for him. Just look at the 2018 NBA Playoffs.

It’s not a negative to be a specialist in today’s NBA.

Role for 2018-19

Bjelica is a player who has the talent to start but can also be a guy who gives you solid minutes off the bench, especially offensively. He’s a point forward who is dangerous from the 3-point line.

They Said It…

“I like to put the ball on the floor to create for my teammates and I was confident because you know, when you’re playing, I can wait. Let the ball come to be and to be in a good rhythm.” – Bjelica after a March 11 home win over the Warriors.