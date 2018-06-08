Roster Review | Justin Patton

C | 7’0, 236 lbs

2017-18 season (with Iowa Wolves): 38 games, 23.2 MPG, 12.7 PPG, 5.4 RPG, 1.6 APG, 1.3 BPG, 1.0 SPG, 47.6 FG, 30 3P%, 76.4 FT%

It wasn’t an ideal start to his NBA career for Justin Patton.

The center fractured his foot in workouts shortly after being drafted 16th overall (by the Bulls and traded to Minnesota in part of the Jimmy Butler deal).

Patton wasn’t able to take part in Summer League, which is a huge part for any rookie, but eventually, was able to suit up with the Iowa Wolves, Minnesota’s G League affiliate.

It was fitting that in Minnesota’s first year with a G League team, they were able to use it to their advantage with bringing Patton back slowly on a minutes restriction.

Per 36 minutes, Patton averaged 19.8 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game, impressive for a guy who was trying to feel his way back.

Unfortunately for Patton, he had to undergo surgery again to start this offseason, which will limit what he’s able to do this summer and will likely keep him out of Summer League for the second-straight season.

The potential remains there for Patton as a high-energy big man who has the potential to space the floor. First, he has to make sure his foot is fully healthy.