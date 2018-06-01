Roster Review | Derrick Rose

PG | 6’3, 190 lbs

2017-18 season (with Timberwolves): 9 games, 12.3 MPG, 5.9 PPG, 1.2 APG, 0.7 RPG, 42.6 FG%, 16.7 3P%, 100 FT%

The Wolves signed point guard Derrick Rose to bolster their bench on March 8.

The sample size was small for Rose, who played in just nine games for the Wolves. In the regular season, he saw him hit double digits twice which is impressive considering he played in 15 or more minutes just three times in nine regular season games.

He really did some real damage in the playoffs, averaging 14.2 points in five games against the Rockets. He played in just 23.8 minutes per game and shot a scorching 50.9 percent from the field and 70 percent from the 3-point line.

It was a small sample size, but Rose showed us flashes of the Rose that we’ve seen in the past.

Top Three Games Of The Season

3.) March 18 vs. Houston Rockets

Rose played in 19 minutes off the bench in this home loss to the Rockets. He finished with 14 points off an efficient 6-for-11 from the field shooting. He also added three assists and one rebound.

2.) April 21 vs. Houston Rockets

In this Western Conference first round Game 1 win, Rose finished with a bench-high 17 points while shooting 8-for-16 from the field and 1-for-2 from the 3-point line. He also added two assists and two steals.

1.) April 23 vs. Houston Rockets

Rose’s best game came in a Game 4 loss to the Rockets. He finished with a bench-high 17 points to go with six rebounds and four assists. He shot 7-for-11 from the field and 2-for-2 from the 3-point line.

Top Offseason Objectives

Rose shot 7-for-10 from the 3-point line in the playoffs, but for the most part, Rose has been a below-average 3-point shooter throughout his career. Last season, he shot 23.3 percent from deep and just 21.7 the season before.

If Rose can even get up to 30-33 percent, that would make a huge difference and would at least keep defenders honest, which at the same time would open up driving lanes for the quick-footed guard.

Role for 2018-19

With his injury history, we know that Rose isn’t the same player as he was during his MVP days, but he showed spurts of being a dangerous offensive player during his short time with the Wolves, and with his size, he has the ability to play multiple positions which we’ve seen is so incredibly important in today’s NBA.

They Said It…

“I just try to be a professional whenever I’m in. I’m just trying to get better every game, try to make winning plays and play as hard as I can.” – Rose after scoring 16 points in Game 1 against the Rockets.