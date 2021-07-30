Rosas: ‘It’s [About] The Work That’s Done After The Draft’

Though the Minnesota Timberwolves were without a selection in the 2021 NBA Draft, President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas and his front office have actively been canvassing the League to improve the 2021-22 roster.

“It’s not just about what selections are made on Draft night, it’s the work that’s done after the Draft,” shared Rosas with media post-Draft.

With a talented young roster and strong core, Minnesota’s front office leader is poised to address the team’s veteran presence, defense, and rebounding via trades and/or free agency.

“Our focus has been trades and free agency focused in terms of addressing some of those needs,” said the Timberwolves’ President of Basketball Operations.

The NBA Draft marks the start of the new NBA season, but as Summer League begins and free agency opens, the transaction opportunities across the League widen greatly. For the Timberwolves, that means the next month will be crucial for impacting areas of improvement for the roster.

“There’s time over the next two weeks to a month as people work through free agency and through Summer League,” shared Rosas. “I expect there to be a lot of activity and a lot of business around the League.”