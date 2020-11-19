Rosas Gets His Man In Anthony Edwards

When the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the odds in the Draft Lottery to secure the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 Draft, one question was posed most often: Would the Wolves be drafting for organizational fit or best overall talent?

With the selection of 6-5, 225 lb. guard Anthony Edwards from the University of Georgia, President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas believes he answered both questions. In Edwards, Minnesota gains an elite scorer and explosive athlete while also adding wing depth to complement cornerstones D'Angelo Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns.

"To be fair, fit didn't come into play," Rosas admitted to media following the Draft. "It was a pure talent evaluation. We looked at the other guys there, and they also could've fit with us. Fit helps in the long-term, but in the short-term, it's just about evaluating the best talent.

"We're fortunate that [Edwards] ended up being a guy that is a wing, but for us, it's just the full talent evaluation perspective."

One of the youngest prospects in the Draft, Edwards just recently turned 19 in August. The Atlanta native reclassified in November 2018 to enroll at Georgia a year early. Rosas is confident that Edwards' maturation on and off the court is accelerated surrounded by the culture that is being built in the Twin Cities.

"He's got a lot of character, he's been through a lot in his life," said Rosas. "I love his grit; I love his toughness. I love that he has a chip on his shoulder. Does he have everything figured out right now? No. But the passion for being the best person he can be, his passion for the game, who he wants to become is something we're excited about."

The feeling of exuberance was mutual for Edwards. The Georgia Bulldog was sold on Minnesota following the Front Office's pitch in the pre-Draft interview process.

"The first time they met with me, they had everything mapped out," Edwards told media over a Zoom call. "They had a game plan and everything for me... They love to compete. They love players who come and compete. They love players who leave it all on the court. They want you to come in there and just be ready.

"I feel like I'm one of those players, and I'm just ready to work."