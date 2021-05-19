RISE, Minnesota Timberwolves & Lynx, National Urban League host “Beyond Justice” Critical Conversation to offer actionable steps for racial equity, social justice and improving community-police relations

MINNEAPOLIS – RISE, the national nonprofit that uses sport to combat racism and unite diverse communities, is partnering with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx and the National Urban League to host a Critical Conversation on Wednesday, May 19, highlighting the impact of systemic racism and actionable steps for achieving racial equity, social justice and improving relations among law enforcement and communities of color.

With the anniversary of George Floyd’s murder upcoming and the recent conviction of ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, the conversation features personal experiences of police interactions and discusses the potential impact of the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, which was recently passed in the U.S. House of Representatives and is under review in the U.S. Senate. The event also explores how the sports community can lead in helping to identify and champion systemic solutions to systemic issues of racism and injustice.