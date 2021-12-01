Preview: Wolves at Wizards

In the first of a two-game road trip, the Minnesota Timberwolves (11-10) travel to the nation’s capital to take on the Washington Wizards (13-8) on Wednesday night at Capital One Arena.

The Timberwolves have won seven of their last eight, including Monday night’s win over the Indiana Pacers, 100-98, at Target Center. The Wolves trio of Karl-Anthony Towns, D’Angelo Russell, and Anthony Edwards each dropped 20+ points in the same game for the fifth time this season, the most of any trio in the NBA.

On Monday, the Wizards fell to the San Antonio Spurs in Texas, 116-99. Washington’s starters all scored in double digits with Bradley Beal scoring a team-high 18 points.

The Wizards are winners of three straight contests versus the Timberwolves, previously falling to the Wolves in 2019. This is the first of two matchups between the teams this season, with the final being in Minnesota on April 5, 2022.

What: : Wolves at Wizards

When: 6pm CT, December 1

Where: Capital One Arena

Watch: Bally Sports North

Listen: 830 WCCO

Current Status Report:

Wolves: Anthony Edwards (Flu-Like Symptoms), Jaden McDaniels (Flu-Like Symptoms), and Jarred Vanderbilt (Flu-Like Symptoms) are QUESTIONABLE.

Patrick Beverley (Left Adductor Strain) is OUT.

Wizards: Thomas Bryant (left ACL injury recovery) is OUT. Rui Hachimura (not with team) is OUT.